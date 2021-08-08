Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $28.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

