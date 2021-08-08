Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.93.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.16% and a negative net margin of 25.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CAO Stephanie Lepori sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $268,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,262.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.