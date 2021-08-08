Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 440.76%.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.64.

BHC opened at $26.67 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,566,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,692,000 after buying an additional 316,478 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 139,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

