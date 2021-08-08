Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.46 ($88.77).

NDA stock opened at €76.60 ($90.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.41. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

