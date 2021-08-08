Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Decreased by Truist Securiti

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CVS Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.78 EPS.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

NYSE CVS opened at $81.25 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,396 shares of company stock worth $18,712,133. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after purchasing an additional 188,559 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

