Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Raised by Oppenheimer

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

NXPI opened at $213.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.70. The company has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,842 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.