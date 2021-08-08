JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZAL. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.