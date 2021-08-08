Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €145.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Get Siltronic alerts:

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €138.70 ($163.18) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €141.41. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.