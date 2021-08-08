B. Riley Comments on Curis, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Curis in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Curis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 334.50%.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

CRIS stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $635.68 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.89. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

