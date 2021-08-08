Colliers Securities Comments on Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $9.46 on Friday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $311.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 17,494.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

