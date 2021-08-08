Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €142.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.53 ($133.57).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €125.85 ($148.06) on Friday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a 50-day moving average of €117.62.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

