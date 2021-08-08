Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZAL. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €104.06 ($122.42).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €92.50 ($108.82) on Friday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €97.87.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.