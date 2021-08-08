Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$56.00.

SJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.39.

TSE SJ opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.84. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$41.89 and a twelve month high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

