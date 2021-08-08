Stantec’s (STN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$63.83.

Shares of STN opened at C$58.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.93.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,340,519.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,695 shares of company stock worth $2,037,791.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

