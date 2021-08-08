Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.73.

Shares of TOY opened at C$46.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11. Spin Master has a one year low of C$25.54 and a one year high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.15.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 1.6810499 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

