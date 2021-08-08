BMO Capital Markets Raises Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.86.

Shares of TSE:ZZZ opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$19.13 and a 12-month high of C$35.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$29.22.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$162.05 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

