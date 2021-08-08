Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

JOUT opened at $118.15 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $78.93 and a 1-year high of $154.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.65. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total value of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 241.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.