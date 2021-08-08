$12.30 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce sales of $12.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The Progressive posted sales of $10.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.32 billion to $46.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $52.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.26 billion to $54.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at $27,553,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

