Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.21 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $109.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Meritage Homes by 40.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

