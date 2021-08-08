Home Point Capital (HMPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Home Point Capital to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million. On average, analysts expect Home Point Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Shares of HMPT stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.