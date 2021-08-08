The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €40.70 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

