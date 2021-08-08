The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €40.70 Price Target for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.36 ($49.84).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €50.60 ($59.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12-month high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.