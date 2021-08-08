Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €5.50 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.84 ($6.87).

Commerzbank stock opened at €5.31 ($6.25) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -2.02.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

