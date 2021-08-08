GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on G1A. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €35.60 ($41.88).

ETR:G1A opened at €38.05 ($44.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of €35.09. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €38.62 ($45.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

