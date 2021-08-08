Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €185.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €159.87 ($188.09).

ETR DHER opened at €131.15 ($154.29) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.11. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.73.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

