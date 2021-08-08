Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

FIS stock opened at $133.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 955.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $522,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

