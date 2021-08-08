AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.53, but opened at $52.50. AMC Networks shares last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 5,796 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 103.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 31,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 261.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 65,771 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

