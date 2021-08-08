Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ESPR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ESPR opened at $14.21 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.87.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $18,182,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 200,573 shares in the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,618,000 after buying an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

