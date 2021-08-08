Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Lowered by Analyst

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GBT. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.72.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 64.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,989,000 after buying an additional 134,684 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

