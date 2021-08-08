Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up to $26.00

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.00, but opened at $28.11. Plug Power shares last traded at $27.14, with a volume of 388,525 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $57,680,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

