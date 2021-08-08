Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.10

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$11.10 and last traded at C$11.17, with a volume of 44087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.10.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

