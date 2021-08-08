The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.76

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 45 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.