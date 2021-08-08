First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Sets New 1-Year High at $202.69

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.69 and last traded at $201.51, with a volume of 861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.90. The company has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.