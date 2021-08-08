NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,535.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,535 ($20.05) and last traded at GBX 1,535 ($20.05), with a volume of 3439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,515 ($19.79).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £338.39. The stock has a market cap of £710.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 385.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from NB Private Equity Partners’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.79%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

