Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.24

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $99.24 and last traded at $98.92, with a volume of 111003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 265.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.