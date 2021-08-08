Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $41.44, but opened at $44.00. Corteva shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 20,501 shares traded.

The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Corteva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.21.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 13.4% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 3.3% during the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Corteva by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.67.

Corteva Company Profile (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

