Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.89.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 80,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.