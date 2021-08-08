Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $170.00 and last traded at $168.77, with a volume of 7389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.39.

The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,481,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

