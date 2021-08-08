The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) versus ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Head to Head Analysis

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) and ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hanover Insurance Group 9.85% 11.83% 2.75% ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91%

85.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of The Hanover Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Hanover Insurance Group and ProSight Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hanover Insurance Group $4.83 billion 1.02 $358.70 million $9.32 14.76 ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.64 $38.89 million $1.39 9.24

The Hanover Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Hanover Insurance Group and ProSight Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hanover Insurance Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 ProSight Global 0 1 0 0 2.00

The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $140.60, indicating a potential upside of 2.20%. ProSight Global has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.17%. Given The Hanover Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than ProSight Global.

Volatility and Risk

The Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hanover Insurance Group beats ProSight Global on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal umbrella, inland marine, fire, personal watercraft, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

