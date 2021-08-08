JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$66.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$63.15.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$63.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$64.03. The company has a market cap of C$57.63 billion and a PE ratio of 23.42.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

