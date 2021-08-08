Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.45% from the stock’s current price.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.64.

TSE CNQ opened at C$41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.39. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.77 and a 12 month high of C$46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.97, for a total transaction of C$307,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,180,360 shares in the company, valued at C$89,329,349.20. Insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

