Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.

CAS stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.10. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.9312722 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

