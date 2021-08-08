Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.21.
CAS stock opened at C$15.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.10. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
