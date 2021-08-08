Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $37.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.