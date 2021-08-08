Butterfly Network (BFLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Butterfly Network has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Shares of BFLY opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37. Butterfly Network has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.