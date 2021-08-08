EverCommerce (EVCM) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect EverCommerce to post earnings of 0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EVCM stock opened at 19.97 on Friday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey bought 2,941 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling bought 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 22.15.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.