Head to Head Contrast: Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) versus Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Honda Motor and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honda Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 1 2 7 0 2.60

Fisker has a consensus price target of $26.30, indicating a potential upside of 81.88%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Honda Motor.

Risk and Volatility

Honda Motor has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Honda Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Fisker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Honda Motor and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honda Motor 5.02% 7.72% 3.18% Fisker N/A -9.62% -5.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honda Motor and Fisker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honda Motor $124.25 billion 0.46 $6.18 billion $3.59 9.27 Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -36.15

Honda Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honda Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Honda Motor beats Fisker on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories. The Motorcycle segment handles all-terrain vehicles, motorcycle business, and related parts. The Financial Services segment provides financial and insurance services. The Power Product and Other Businesses segment offers power products and relevant parts. The company was founded by Soichiro Honda on September 24, 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

