Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.78.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.38. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a twelve month low of C$10.71 and a twelve month high of C$16.28.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

