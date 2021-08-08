Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, restated a neutral rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.33.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 157.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $123,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,342,150.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

