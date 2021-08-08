Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,849,000 after acquiring an additional 941,499 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,027,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after buying an additional 41,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

