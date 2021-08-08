Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

HST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.47.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.14 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 38.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,551,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,693,000 after buying an additional 692,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after buying an additional 39,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

