NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of NCR in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NCR’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 23.42%.

In other news, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $4,836,206.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,277,193.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NCR in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 44.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 69.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 165.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 80.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

